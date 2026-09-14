Zach Hickerson breaks silence as brother Brian handcuffed by police after alleged bar altercation
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Zach Hickerson breaks silence as brother Brian handcuffed by police after alleged bar altercation

The brothers were allegedly heckled about Hayden Panettiere's death

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Greenville County Detention Center

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, South Carolina, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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