Zach Hickerson breaks silence as brother Brian handcuffed by police after alleged bar altercation

Zach Hickerson has expressed his frustrations after he was arrested following a bar brawl, in which he and his brother Brian were allegedly 'heckled' about Hayden Panettiere's death.

The alleged incident happened at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday night, TMZ reported, resulting in Brian, the ex-boyfriend of Panettiere, and his brother Zach being placed in handcuffs.

Brian, 37, was released from the scene, although Zach was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, with a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Dept telling Page Six he was 'highly intoxicated',

He was taken to Greenville County Detention Center, where he was later released on bond.

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Eyewitnesses told the outlet that two middle aged women 'repeatedly walked over to Brian and Zach's table,' however, were not sure whether they were asking questions about the late actor, or trying to de-escalate after 'the men at their table started mouthing off.'

Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were with Hayden Panettiere at the time of her death (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

A video circulating online shows Brian throwing a barstool, where people are heard telling him to 'stop'. Zach then allegedly approached a man, with a brawl later breaking out.

Now, he's spoken to TMZ following his arrest.

"It's just super frustrating all that we've been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumors," he told the outlet.

He also complained to the outlet about information that had been posted online, telling them that people 'fill in their own holes' and 'attack others based on what they assume happened'.

However, the outlet said he would 'not clarify' what he meant by people believing misinformation, but would 'clarify soon'.

He also did not answer when the outlet asked how his brother was doing.

Hayden Panettiere sadly died last month at the age of 36 (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Panettiere was found unresponsive on August 16 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, where emergency responders attempted cardiac life support before declaring her dead at the scene.

It has since been revealed that the Hickerson brothers were with the Nashville star at the time of her death.

A week later, Zach broke his silence on the star's death, telling TMZ: “There are a lot of assumptions, speculations and accusations currently swirling. The truth will come out as the authorities complete and release additional details from the investigation. And that is important because the people who loved and adored Hayden deserve the truth.”

He continued: “At this time, I want to clarify my involvement in effort to keep the focus on the fact that we lost one of the most precious individuals on this earth and to allow those that cared about her to mourn without additional noise, chaos and misinformation being created and propagated by the media as well as the public.”

Brian broke his silence via his attorney, Sloan Ellis, who said to TMZ: "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.

"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."