Conan O’Brien shares raw confession about time The Simpsons saved his life

Conan O’Brien has opened up about a period of intense personal and professional turmoil early in his career, revealing that landing a job on The Simpsons genuinely saved his life after he walked away from Saturday Night Live without another gig lined up.

The 63-year-old comedian and former late-night host reflected on his career origin story during an episode of his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, alongside guest and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Recounting his state of mind in 1991, O'Brien admitted he had fallen into a deep mental slump while working in the high-pressure environment of Studio 8H, prompting him to abruptly step away from the sketch series despite admiring his colleagues.

"My origin story, for people that don't know, is I was working on Saturday Night Live. I was in a funk," O'Brien explained to Groening. "I loved that job and I love everyone there, but I thought, 'I need to go. I'm in a bad place in my life.'"

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The Simpsons served as a much needed lifeline for the popular comedian and talk show host

Taking a massive gamble on his future, O'Brien tendered his resignation without any safety net or future projects booked.

"I walked away from SNL with no job, and two of your writers, I think it was [Mike] Reiss and [Al] Jean, heard that Conan O'Brien might be loose and available," he recalled.

"So the next thing I knew, I was submitting, I don't know, some of the sketches I had written on SNL."

The opportunity materialized almost overnight, pulling him out of his career tailspin.

"Then I was told, 'You've got a job on The Simpsons, and you need to be here in four days,'" O'Brien added. "And it really saved my life."

Though O'Brien admitted the sudden leap from live-action sketch television to an established animated room was initially daunting, he quickly cemented himself as a central comedic voice within the legendary series.

During his tenure between 1991 and 1993, he penned several of the most acclaimed installments in television history, including the fan-favorite "Marge vs. the Monorail," "Homer Goes to College," and "New Kid on the Block."

His celebrated run in Springfield was ultimately cut short when NBC tapped him to succeed David Letterman on Late Night in 1993, launching a hosting tenure that spanned nearly three decades.

Looking back more than thirty years later, O'Brien credits that sudden offer from The Simpsons not only with rescuing his career prospects, but with providing the crucial lifeline he needed when his mental health had hit rock bottom.