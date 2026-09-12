Conan O’Brien shares raw confession about time The Simpsons saved his life
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Conan O’Brien shares raw confession about time The Simpsons saved his life

Speaking to Matt Groening, Conan credited The Simpsons for rescuing his mental health after leaving SNL with zero prospects.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Topics: The Simpsons, Conan O'Brien, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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