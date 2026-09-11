Gillian Anderson opens up about identifying as pansexual in new interview
Home>Celebrity

Gillian Anderson opens up about identifying as pansexual in new interview

It comes shortly after Anderson opened up about a 'secret' same-sex relationship she had as a teen

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: Gillian Anderson, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: