Gillian Anderson opens up about identifying as pansexual in new interview

Gillian Anderson is opening up about her sexuality in a new interview.

The X Files star sat down with The Australian , in which she said that she identifies as pansexual.

She told interviewer Nikki Gemmell that's she's 'pan, as in pansexual, as in attracted to all genders.'

The actor also said she had been 'in relationships with women in her younger years,' something she has spoken about before.

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In 2024, she said to The New Yorker : “Now, at the age of fifty-five, I am thinking, Oh, am I pansexual? Am I bisexual?”

Previously, The Sex Education star said that one of her first romances was with an 'an older girl in high school', during her teenage years, in an interview with the Sunday Times.

However, she admitted that she had kept the relationship a secret, due to concerns of how people would react.

Gillian Anderson said she identifies as pansexual (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“It felt secretive and illicit and wrong and we had to hide,” she explained.

However, Anderson said she didn't identify as gay at the time.

“But I definitely felt I didn’t have the language for it,” she said.

"Even later on when I had other relationships [with women] I’m not sure I ever thought of them as being potentially forever."

“The person I consider my life partner happens to be male, but I think I would feel the same way if it were a woman,” she continued. “I’d feel, ‘This is my life partner.’”

Anderson has been married twice, to director of The X Flies, Clyde Klotz, and filmmaker and journalist Julian Ozanne.

She is now in a relationship with the creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan.

The pair met in 2016, when they were introduced by actor Vanessa Kirby.

The couple split in 2020, although they sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted sitting next to each other at the 2024 Emmys.

Elsewhere, in the new interview with The Australian, Anderson spoke about her favorite part on a man, and woman.

Gillian and Peter met in 2016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I love forearms. Nice hands and forearms can be the sexiest things in the world," she said about men.

Her answer was different for women, telling the publication she likes 'lips, buttocks … the clavicle'.

The 58-year-old also said she was 'a very sexual being'.

“I’m not a big flirter. I don’t put it out there very much. (But) I do hear of a lot of women around our age who are rediscovering their sensuality," she shared.

The actor, who plays the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, is no stranger to speaking out, recently slamming Hollywood for the gender pay gap.

In an interview with Josh Smith's Great Chat Show, she said: "It wasn't until, you know, being offered a huge percentage less than male co-star that I suddenly thought actually I need to keep talking about this because it's still an issue.

"And I didn't realize that and I've been pushing it away because it felt like old news, but actually it is still in our present.

"So it's all those types of things and me suddenly going, 'Okay, right. Maybe I don't know what's best and maybe I just need to put my guard down'."















