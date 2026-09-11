Stella Parton reveals Dolly’s heartbreaking final request before her death
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Stella Parton reveals Dolly’s heartbreaking final request before her death

Dolly Parton's younger sister also revealed why the family haven't disclosed the type of cancer the singer had

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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