Martha Stewart reveals chilling final conversation with JFK Jr. before his tragic plane crash
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Martha Stewart reveals chilling final conversation with JFK Jr. before his tragic plane crash

John F Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Carolyn and her sister Lauren also died in the crash

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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