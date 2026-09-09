Martha Stewart reveals chilling final conversation with JFK Jr. before his tragic plane crash

Martha Stewart said she 'still feels sorry' when recalled her chilling last conversation with John F. Kennedy Jr.

The son of President John F. Kennedy died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, at just 38-years-old.

The plane he was piloting crashed near Martha's Vineyard, south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

His wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren also died in the crash. The jet failed to arrive and days later, the wreckage of his plane were found strewn across the seabed.

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All three bodies were recovered five days after the crash.

“I was with John-John the Monday before the Friday when they died," Stewart said during the The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 premiere, during a conversation with Daisy Toye.

Stewart recalled her final conversation with JFK Jr. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Stewart explained how she was 'running The Martha Stewart Magazine' at the time, and Kennedy Jr. rang her to 'say he's in trouble,' asking for advice on his political magazine, she claimed on the Bravo show.

She then revealed how the pair had a 'very nice dinner'.

At the end of the dinner, the 85-year-old asked Kennedy Jr. what his plans for the weekend were, in which he told her he was 'going to a wedding in Martha's Vineyard' with his wife and her sister.

He then explained that he would be flying himself there, allegedly telling Stewart he 'didn't need a copilot' when she asked.

“I’ve thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry," she added.

Kennedy Jr's death came almost 36 years after his father, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

Earlier this year, FX released the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, which depicted the love story between the two.

The final episode of the series depicted the crash, which took off from New Jersey’s Essex County Airport.

JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn, along with her sister Lauren, died in the crash (Photo by Stephen Rose/Getty Images)

The wedding the trio were heading to was Kennedy's cousin, Rory Kennedy, which was later postponed and moved to Athens.

According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the 38-year-old echoed that he 'wanted to fly alone' and didn't need to be accompanied by a copilot.

As per E! News, his flight instructor told NTSB investigators that JFK Jr. had 'had the ability to fly the airplane without a visible horizon'.

However, on the day, the conditions were pretty hazy, with the instructor noting that the 38-year-old 'may have had difficulty performing additional tasks under such conditions'.

"He also stated that he would not have felt comfortable with [JFK Jr.] conducting night flight operations on a route similar to the one flown on," the report reportedly read.

Tragically, Carolyn did not want to attend the wedding.

It was reported that at the time, she had been feeling exhausted due to the effects of media and public scrutiny, and the fact she had been attending a number of public events.

She later changed her mind, inviting her sister Lauren, to join the couple.