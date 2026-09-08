New details emerge from Amazon plane crash as black boxes recovered
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New details emerge from Amazon plane crash as black boxes recovered

The plane overshot the runway, smashed through a fence and hit two vehicles - killing five people

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Plane, Amazon

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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