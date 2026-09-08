New details emerge from Amazon plane crash as black boxes recovered

Black Box and flight data recorders have revealed more details surrounding the Amazon plane crash in Miami on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now pouring over the data recovered from the wreckage in a bid to find out exactly what went wrong on with the flight.

Five people died in the crash and five more were injured, three of which critically, after the Amazon Prime Air-operated aircraft smashed through an airport perimeter fence and hit two vehicles shortly after 2pm local time on Sunday.

The NTSB confirmed that the aircraft collided with a Ford van that was carrying seven people who were working as cleaners, for airline cleaning contractor Professional Ocean Service Corp.

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The huge jet also hit a Toyota SUV.

The plane hit two vehicles after it veered off the runaway at Miami International Airport. (Sky News)

What caused the Amazon plane crash in Miami?

Aviation experts say the typical landing zone on a runway is confined to the first 3,000ft (914m).

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo told Sky News that if the jet touched down beyond that stretch, the crew should have aborted the approach and gone around for a second attempt rather than continuing to land.

Federal investigators spent Monday trying to establish whether the plane simply touched down too late to stop safely, and they're also examining braking performance, weather and wind conditions, and the aircraft's mechanical condition as possible contributing factors.

Five people died as a plane overshot the runaway at Miami International on Sunday. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Boeing 767 is operated by 21 Air LLC, a Miami-based cargo carrier.

On the day of the crash, the jet had already flown from Cincinnati to Miami, then on to San Juan, Puerto Rico, before the fatal return leg back into Miami.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy did not hold back when describing the aftermath.

'Utter devastation' was how she summed up the scene, later adding: "I would describe it in one word, devastating, utter devastation. I mean, you can see on the paved surface, tire marks that continue through the grass. There's debris everywhere.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy did not hold back when describing the crash, calling it 'utter devastation'. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"It's pretty extensive. Hard to see and I'm sure it must have been very difficult for the responders as well," Homendy added.

Miami-Dave Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadalla shared details of the rescue effort to The Independent earlier this week.

He said: "​A couple of victims were actually trapped in the vehicles, so a complex extraction with our technical rescue team started to occur. In addition to that, we had a very complex fire ... including a search and rescue of the pilot and co-pilot that were trapped in this aircraft.”

​Kelly Nantel, from for Amazon, told press that the they would fully cooperate with any upcoming investigations.

She said: “We're working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation.

​”We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport, our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”