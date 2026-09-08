Symptoms of Hepatitis C explained following Pamela Anderson's ‘death sentence’ diagnosis

These are the symptoms of Hepatitis C to be aware of after Pamela Anderson spoke about fearing for her life after being diagnosed with the viral infection.

Hepatitis C is a virus spread through contact with infected blood, with the most common way of the condition being passed on through sharing equipment to inject drugs, such as needles and syringes.

You can get Hepatitis C if the blood from an infected person gets into your bloodstream, which can also occur if you have dental or medical treatment in a country with poor infection control.

Less common ways of contracting the virus is through having unprotected sex where blood is present and having a tattoo using unsterilised equipment.

Advert

Many people who are infected do not have symptoms, thought it's important you are treated if you have the viral infection, as being left untreated could lead to serious issues, such as liver cancer.

However, the NHS website notes you're unlikely to get symptoms unless you've had Hepatitis C for more than 20 years.

Hepatitis C can present no symptoms for years (Getty Stock Photo)

Symptoms of Hepatitis C

The NHS explains that people who are infected may not develop symptoms for several weeks, months or even years after getting the viral infection.

Nonetheless, there are a number of health concerns to be aware of if you think you may have been infected with Hepatitis C.

According to the NHS, these include:

a high temperature

tiredness

stomach pain

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes

If Hepatitis C is left untreated, it could develop into other problems such as extreme tiredness, anxiety and depression, itchy skin, as well as memory and concentration problems.

Hepatitis C is treated with antiviral tablets, which an infected person takes every day for a period of eight to 12 weeks.

Your doctor will sort blood tests during and after treatment to check the tablets are working effectively.

Pamela Anderson spoke about her Hepatitis C diagnosis after she was honored with amfAR’s Award of Courage in Venice on Sunday night.

Pamela Anderson has opened up on her Hepatitis C diagnosis (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The Baywatch actor was diagnosed with the virus in the late 1990s when there was no cure, but thanks to new medications becoming available, she was declared 'hep C free' in 2015.

Anderson said her doctor warned her she 'probably had around 10 years to live.'

“It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out,” she explained to Variety.

Despite being free of the disease over a decade ago, Anderson explained how the experience continued to affect her.

While she may have not 'fully recovered' from the diagnosis, the 59-year-old explained how she's begun to come to terms with what happened to her and how work has been the perfect medicine for her recovery.

“My truth has come through my work, finding ways to express myself through the arts,” Anderson added.

“I’m not a victim, I’m a victor. I am strong and capable, more now than I could ever dream of.”