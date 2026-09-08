Symptoms of Hepatitis C explained following Pamela Anderson's ‘death sentence’ diagnosis
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Symptoms of Hepatitis C explained following Pamela Anderson's ‘death sentence’ diagnosis

A cure for hepatitis C was found in 2011, which meant Pamela Anderson was able to undergo treatment

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Savion Washington/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Topics: Pamela Anderson, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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