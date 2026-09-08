Man who saw Jesus in near death experience recalls what he looked like and unexpected meal he had in heaven
Home>News>Health

Man who saw Jesus in near death experience recalls what he looked like and unexpected meal he had in heaven

He even recalled what he ate while he was in 'heaven', and it's certainly not what many would expect

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: CBS News

Topics: Religion

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: