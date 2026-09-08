Man who saw Jesus in near death experience recalls what he looked like and unexpected meal he had in heaven

There is only one thing that is absolutely certain in this life, and that is the terrifying reality that we are all going to die one day.

It might be a very bleak introduction - especially from a dad of two whose youngest is a baby - but one man claims to know exactly what is waiting for us on the other side.

Colton Burpo was just four years old when he suffered a ruptured appendix that went misdiagnosed for five days, leading to emergency surgery.

As medical professionals frantically worked to save his life, Burpo claims he went on a spiritual journey and even enjoyed a meal in heaven.

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"I remember lifting out of my body, I looked down, I saw the doctors - they were working on me," he recalled.

Burpo, who was a toddler at the time, could somehow clearly see his parents in separate rooms of the hospital, noting that his mom was on the phone praying.

He said: "My dad, he was in another room, and he was praying very loudly at God."

Colton Burpo explained how his near-death experience occurred when he was just four years old (YouTube/Hang Out with Sean Hannity)

'I was sitting on Jesus' lap'

Burpo was then suddenly transported to another realm where he came face-to-face with Jesus.

"And, at the moment, I was freaking out. I had no idea what was going on," the 27-year-old remembered. "Then I was sitting on Jesus' lap, and He had some angels sing to me to calm me down."

According to Burpo, the afterlife is a perfect version of Earth, complete with trees, animals, skies, and vibrant colors.

While you might expect meals in heaven to be made up more of foods featured in the Bible, like fish, bread and wine, Burpo instead claimed he got to eat pizza and mac and cheese, and even attended classes where Jesus was his teacher.

Burpo claims that heaven looks like a perfect version of earth where Jesus teaches classes and angels sing to you (Getty Stock)

'I'm not afraid to meet Jesus again one day'

He vividly recalled the Lord having a brown beard, brown hair, a brilliant smile, and bluish-green eyes, and added that he was clothed in white with a purple sash, and he could clearly see the crucifixion wounds marking his hands and feet.

During his brief spiritual visit, the young boy even got the chance to pet a white horse that belonged to Jesus, and which featured a rainbow-colored mane.

Today, Burpo works as a worship pastor and an electrician, maintaining that his extraordinary journey into the afterlife was incredibly real, and views his remaining time on Earth as a vital mission to help others before he eventually returns to the tranquility of heaven.

Burpo maintains his experience was real even years later (Getty Stock Photo)

"He has called me to be a godly man, a godly husband, now a godly dad," Burpo explained. "And, when it comes to the supernatural - or what is waiting for us, I'm not afraid to meet Jesus again one day. I'm looking forward to that day.

"My mindset right now is, instead of being so caught up in what's waiting for me, I'm going to focus on the here and now."

Before adding: "I'm going to live my life in a way that honors Christ. If I can, while I'm down here, I'm going to try and get as many people to come with me to heaven.

"So, I've been able to view it more as a mission instead of, 'I wish I was in heaven again'."