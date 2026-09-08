Baba Vanga’s 2027 prediction warns humanity is on the brink of a terrifying change

A prediction attributed to Baba Vanga says a mysterious disease or genetic experiment could create people with 'superhuman-like' traits in 2027.

The Bulgarian mystic, who died in 1996, is said to have foretold disasters and major political events including 9/11 and the COVID pandemic.

Her followers now point to a prediction that could permanently split humanity, with only some people undergoing the supposed biological change.

According to a report by VT, those affected could develop abilities beyond those of ordinary people after exposure to a new disease or genetic experimentation.

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Exactly what that means is unclear. The claim does not specify whether 'superhuman' refers to greater strength, intelligence, resistance to illness or previously unknown medical symptoms.

It also offers no explanation for how the transformation would happen, or whether it could be caused by a natural outbreak, an accidental laboratory release or a deliberate attempt to change human history.

Vanga's followers now point to a prediction that could permanently split humanity. (Getty Stock Image)

What did Baba Vanga predict for 2027?

There are no written records left by Vanga, whose real name is Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova documenting her prophecies. Many accounts instead come from her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, and other followers who recorded or interpreted what she was said to have predicted after her death.

Critics have questioned whether those interpretations accurately reflect her original words.

Vanga was born in 1911 and became blind at age 12 after she was caught in a tornado.

After she turned 30, she became known as a clairvoyant, healer and fortune-teller.

Her supporters have since linked her vague predictions to events including the Kursk submarine disaster, Brexit and the rise of ISIS.

One of the most famous claims concerns the September 11 attacks. Vanga was reportedly said to have predicted: “Two metal birds will crash into our American brothers, wolves will howl from the bushes and the blood of the innocent will flow in the rivers.”

Baba is said to have predicted the Myanmar Earthquake last year. (Photo by Magdalena Chodownik/Getty Images)

What are Baba Vanga’s remaining 2026 predictions?

The 2027 claim is not the only prediction drawing attention. Followers believe two of five forecasts attributed to Vanga for 2026 have already happened, including a supposed warning about environmental disasters.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar in March has been linked by believers to one of those predictions, while heatwaves and wildfires in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy, floods in parts of Asia and severe storms in the US have also been cited.

Those predictions are broad, with little detail about when or where the events would occur.

Three more dramatic claims are said to remain outstanding this year.

One reportedly predicts that a massive spacecraft will enter Earth’s atmosphere in November, leading to humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial life.

Another is interpreted as a warning of a third world war, involving China attempting to seize Taiwan and escalating tensions between Russia and the US. As of August 7, neither Taiwan had been seized nor had Russia and the US entered direct war.

A prediction attributed to Baba Vanga reportedly claims Vladimir Putin will lose power and be replaced before the end of 2026. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The final prediction reportedly claims Russian President Vladimir Putin will lose power and be replaced before the end of 2026.

Putin has spent more than 18 years in the presidency across two periods, while rumors about his health and political future have circulated for years without resulting in his departure.