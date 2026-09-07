Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez calls for singer D4vd to face death penalty if convicted of teen's murder
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Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez calls for singer D4vd to face death penalty if convicted of teen's murder

On what would be her 16th birthday, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez urged prosecutors to seek execution for singer D4vd.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, US News, Los Angeles

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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