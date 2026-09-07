Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez calls for singer D4vd to face death penalty if convicted of teen's murder

The grieving family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has voiced firm support for the death penalty against singer-songwriter D4vd if he is convicted of murdering the 14-year-old girl.

In an emotional statement released through their legal representatives on Monday, September 7—a date that marks what would have been Celeste's 16th birthday—the family delivered an uncompromising assessment of the 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

"If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience, who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter," the family stated. "But that’s not in our hands, but rather in God’s, and the California justice system."

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla (GoFundMe)

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Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The special circumstance allegations filed against him—including lying in wait, killing a witness, and committing murder for financial gain—legally make him eligible for either life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or capital punishment.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed that his office is currently evaluating whether prosecutors will formally pursue the death penalty when Burke proceeds to trial.

The charges stem from the discovery of Celeste's decomposing and dismembered remains on September 8, 2025, inside cadaver bags placed in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla Model X registered to Burke at a tow yard in Hollywood.

According to prosecutors, Burke engaged in a sexual relationship with the teenager when she was under 14 and allegedly fatally stabbed her on or around April 23, 2025, after she traveled to his Hollywood Hills residence via a rideshare vehicle he arranged.

If convicted, Hernandez's family hope that D4vd faces the death penalty

Investigators allege Burke murdered Celeste after she threatened to expose their relationship, which could have derailed his rapidly rising music career shortly before the release of his debut studio album.

Marking their daughter's milestone birthday under the shadow of the ongoing criminal proceedings, the family reflected on their devastating loss.

"Today we are experiencing so many emotions, praying and singing 'Happy Birthday,' reliving unforgettable moments even though she is no longer here," the statement read.

"These are feelings that only a father and mother and her siblings can share, with a heavy heart. We will always remember every moment and every good time we spent with Celestita!"

Burke remains held in custody without bail as pretrial proceedings continue in Los Angeles Superior Court.



