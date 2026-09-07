Trump raises eyebrows with claim he made ‘hundreds of billions’ on stocks to benefit America

President Donald Trump has claimed he generated "hundreds of billions of dollars" on the stock market, insisting that the massive financial moves were executed entirely for the benefit of the nation rather than his personal wealth.

The 80-year-old made the financial boast during an extensive, 10-hour social media blitz on Truth Social on Sunday, September 6, hitting out at political opponents who have questioned his administration's economic moves.

"I do this for our Country, not myself. I’ve made Hundreds of Billions of Dollars on Stocks, and many other type Holdings, for the U.S.A., not myself, and all I do is get criticized by the Radical Left Dumocrats. Very unfair, but what can you do!" Trump wrote.

The post was published alongside an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting the president seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, flanked by multiple computer monitors displaying glowing financial charts and stock-market tickers.

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He insisted his huge investment gains were solely for America (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While Trump offered no documented evidence or itemized breakdown for his claim of hundreds of billions in stock returns, his administration has previously overseen direct federal investments into major domestic corporations.

In August 2025, the administration purchased a 10 percent equity stake in semiconductor manufacturer Intel, an investment that has since surged in value to roughly $50 billion.

At the same time, Trump continues to face scrutiny from watchdogs and lawmakers regarding potential ethical conflicts and financial transparency.

Criticism has mounted over "Truth API," a subscription service offered through Truth Social costing up to $100,000 per month that provides users with early access to selected administration announcements. The premium feature sparked widespread concerns that high-paying subscribers could receive an unfair trading advantage by accessing market-moving policy updates ahead of the broader public.

In July, a group of US senators formally requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigate whether Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, violated federal securities laws through the arrangement.

The stock market declaration capped a marathon posting run on Sunday, during which the president shared dozens of AI-altered graphics depicting himself alongside historical figures, showcasing American military firepower, and highlighting his economic influence.

The White House's official digital accounts leaned into the superhero theme that same day, sharing an altered video depicting Trump as the DC Comics character Green Lantern, complete with a glowing power ring.

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power... Green Lantern’s light!" the White House captioned the clip on X, reciting the superhero's iconic comic-book oath.