Trump raises eyebrows with claim he made ‘hundreds of billions’ on stocks to benefit America
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Trump raises eyebrows with claim he made ‘hundreds of billions’ on stocks to benefit America

He claimed to have generated hundreds of billions in stock market gains, insisting his market moves are not for personal wealth.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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