Trump slammed by US Governor after he brands her entire state 'New America'
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Trump slammed by US Governor after he brands her entire state 'New America'

Not content with rechristening Lake Ontario, Lake America, Trump has opened up a new frontline on his war of maps.

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Donald Trump, Social Media, Truth Social

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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