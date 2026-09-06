Tucker Budzyn’s owner reveals heartbreaking details of his final days before his death

The owner of the internet's favorite golden retriever has shared an insight into his final few days, as she heartbreakingly announced his death on Instagram.

Tucker Budzyn shot to viral fame in 2019, after influencer Courtney Budzyn welcomed the pup into her family home just a year prior.

His adoring fans fell in love at first sight with his golden locks and goofy expressions, but Courtney shared a devastating update about her furry companion just yesterday (September 5).

After announcing his cancer diagnosis just less than a week ago, the influencer sobbed as she informed fans that Tucker had unexpectedly passed away.

Advert

"The treatment left a hole where cancer was, and he got an infection that seemed to hit him overnight," she explained.

"I want you to know I tried to do everything I could. I did everything."

After sharing the devastating news, the influencer gave followers an insight into his final days, which she noted were filled with all of his favorite things.

The friendly retriever was just eight years old. (@tuckerbudzyn/Instagram)

She recalled: "We went to the park several times, and he peed on every single tree he could. He went swimming a couple times - and his first jump in the pool both times were so powerful and strong.

"He got to wrestle with [his son] Todd in the backyard. He got to rub in the grass and feel the breeze on his fur. He got to eat chicken every single morning and night."

Speaking of her beloved dog, she said: "There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t have done for him. He was literally part of me. He was part of my soul. It feels like I lost a body part."

He had suffered a short battle with cancer prior to his death. (@tuckerbudzyn/Instagram)

While Courtney noted that Tucker had been responding 'well' to his cancer treatment, she added: "His temperature kept rising, and there was nothing - nothing was changing it. We had to let him go."

"I knew that I couldn’t come on here and not be broken, but I couldn’t wait to tell you any longer because I keep getting messages, saying, 'Please, Tucker, get well soon'."

She explained how Tucker had 'literally saved' her life, as she added: "And I don’t expect you to understand. Because I never showed how bad things got on my end. But he saw every part of it, and he attached himself to me.

"I don’t know how to live, but I have to. He didn’t lie by my side for all those years just for me to give up."