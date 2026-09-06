Hunter Biden teases potential White House run despite previously ruling it out
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Hunter Biden teases potential White House run despite previously ruling it out

The son of Joe Biden has suggested he 'may have to' run

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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