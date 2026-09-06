Hunter Biden teases potential White House run despite previously ruling it out

Hunter Biden has suggested he could well run to be the next POTUS despite previously ruling out entering the White House one day.

Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden, dismissed speculation he would run to be the next president just last month, joking on Real Time with Bill Maher that if he did ever launch a campaign, then it's likely because he relapsed.

“No, I haven’t [thought of running],” Biden told Maher just a matter of weeks ago. “Here’s my thing; if I announce for president, then somebody should check and see if I relapsed.”

Discussing his sobriety journey, which has eclipsed seven years, Biden added: "My own reason for being out there as much as I am, at least from my perspective, [the media] built this platform to beat the hell out of me for about a seven-year period of time. And when the crowd went home, the platform was still there.

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Hunter Biden has been sober for seven years (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"There’s 50 million Americans that are still sick and suffering every day from addiction, and I get to go out there, and I get to speak to them.

"Even if it’s one person that sends me a message any day, that says, ‘I saw your message, and I didn’t drink today,’ then I’ve done something that I think is incredibly worthy.”

Well, it seem as though Biden may have changed his mind regarding running for office after he suggested in a recent interview with John Catsimatidis on his WABC Cats Roundtable show that he 'may have to' run for president.

"If I get your [Catsimatidis’] endorsement, I may have to [run for president]. The things I care most about is the 50 million Americans that are still suffering with their addictions,” Biden said on the radio snippet.

He added: "Here is my qualification for becoming president, if you believe in the Constitution of the United States of America that you swear to uphold and protect. I want the next president to commit to one thing: to adhering to the rule of law."

Hunter Biden has teased he could run for president (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While Biden's comments will likely increase speculation he could be the Democratic nomination for POTUS in 2028, the son of Joe Biden didn't commit to running.

Instead, he seemed to back Gavin Newsom, who he 'loves, personally'.

In December 2024, Joe Biden issued an official pardon for his son, who was due to be sentenced over federal felony gun and tax convictions.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong," the then president said at the time.