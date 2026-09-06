Woman diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome at 30 says first symptom caused her to 'wake up screaming'
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Woman diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome at 30 says first symptom caused her to 'wake up screaming'

Jessica Forgues medically retired from work at 30 after being diagnosed with a neurological autoimmune condition

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jessica Forgues

Topics: Canada, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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