US Open star speaks out after being slammed for ‘disgusting’ gesture at rival after shock win

A US Open star has issued a statement after being slammed online, as fans claimed there was 'no excuse' for the gesture she made to her opponent as she progressed to the fourth round on Saturday (September 5).

Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, who now represents Austria, defeated American opponent Amanda Anisimova to book her place in the next round of the tournament.

But more than the action on court, it was a wave that fans branded ‘sarcastic’ that left a sour taste in viewers’ mouths.

And now the tennis star has set the record straight.

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Speaking on her Instagram, Potapova clarified: "I see sooo many questions about my bye wave after the match.

"You just wanna make a circus out of everything. I waved to my friend, who's been sitting there and supporting me. Just be easier guys, but I guess haters gonna hate."

While the two shook hands at the net following the straight sets, Potapova was then caught waving goodbye to someone, who fans thought was Anisimova, on court-side cameras.

The tennis star has defended herself on Instagram. (Mike Lawrence/USTA via Getty Images)

"Tell me that Potapova didn't just do what I think I saw her do, that would be a total lack of respect," one wrote.

As another said: "I've rewatched it a few times and can't imagine it being anything other than Potapova rudely waving and saying 'bye bye' to Anisimova."

A third questioned: "Is this behavior typical of Potapova? I understand the moment getting to you but don't think there's much excuse for this."

The 25-year-old winner went six for eight and equalled her best Grand Slam result by reaching the fourth round, and will now go onto play Mirra Andreeva, the French Open champion.

And while the controversial wave has dominated discussion around the game, some viewers saw no malicious intent behind the gesture, and came to her defence.

Amanda Anisimova is yet to address the moment. (Mike Lawrence/USTA via Getty Images)

"Zero drama," one said, "She's just waving to someone. I've never seen her be anything other than polite."

Another said: "It's clearly not directed at Amanda. We're not stupid."

A third defended the tennis star by adding: "It’s clear as day that she’s doing it to someone else, because the moment she does it, Anisimova is already passing by her side and Anastasia looks toward the stands. Don’t stir up controversy where there isn’t any."

"There’s nothing here to see," another wrote.

"It is all fabricated drama and hatred. She’s just happy to have advanced into the next round just like every player is!"