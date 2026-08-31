Daniil Medvedev’s US Open ritual revealed as fans spot chewed gum after victory
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Daniil Medvedev’s US Open ritual revealed as fans spot chewed gum after victory

Daniil Medvedev beat France’s Hugo Gaston on Sunday (August 30) at the start of the US Open

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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