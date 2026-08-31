Google issues statement as Lake Ontario renamed ‘Lake America’ on US maps
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Google issues statement as Lake Ontario renamed ‘Lake America’ on US maps

The tech giant confirmed the change, but it won't show up on all versions

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Google Maps, Donald Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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