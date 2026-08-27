Donald Trump floats idea of renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean on US maps
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Donald Trump floats idea of renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean on US maps

The remarks expand on previous name changes to the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario, which he renamed the Gulf of America and Lake America.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Canada

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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