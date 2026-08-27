Nepal prepares for second flash flood as number of Americans missing rises to 65
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Nepal prepares for second flash flood as number of Americans missing rises to 65

The Nepal-China border was hit on August 25, where 353 people have been confirmed dead

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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