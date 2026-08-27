Growing fears of a second tsunami in Nepal have been reported after nearly 1,500 people were swept away and are considered missing, and 353 have been confirmed dead.

Footage has circulated the web, showing the deadly wave that hit the Nepal-China border at around 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday (August 26) that caused devastating floods and landslides in the area.

Initially, Nepal's disaster management authority said that more than 800 people were missing on their side of the border, along with approximately 400 foreign tourists including 65 from the USA, and 178 tourists from India.

However, there are believed to be people from over 30 countries that are missing in the floods.

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Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal told parliament that there is a possibility an avalanche caused by an earthquake may have been responsible for the floods as the US Geological Survey reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake around 41 miles north of Kathmandu.

The loss of life has yet to be fully confirmed (Photo by Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

But once the earthquake was later retracted and stated it had not been witnessed, it was then thought a glacier collapse is to blame.

Right now, according to CCTV News, Chinese Ministry of Water Resources revealed today (August 27) that a significant landslide dam has blocked the flow of water near where the Tsogyal River and the Purupqiangzangbu River meet in Nepal.

This has led to fears growing that it could prompt a second tsunami because the landslide dam has a 'high risk of breaching'.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers measured an approximate 2 million cubic meters of water in the lake, with an expected 3 million cubic meters of water projected to come in the next three days.

In a statement, Nepal's office of the prime minister expressed their 'deep sorrow' over the loss of life caused by the floods.

People are still missing (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP via Getty Images)

They wrote: "Offering heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in this natural disaster, it extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives."

A spokesperson for The State Department noted that the exact number of Americans missing following the natural disaster is still being established.

However, Nepal's tourism board revealed there are still 777 tourists who have not been able to be contacted, sparking fears over their status.

They wrote: "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster."

The statement revealed the department is 'closely monitoring the situation and is deploying a disaster response advisor to the region to support response efforts'.

It concluded: "The Department will also provide $500,000 in assistance through its global award with Catholic Relief Services, supporting emergency shelter, relief items, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to flood-affected communities."

The updates continue as search efforts and investigations remain vigilant.