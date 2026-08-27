Pictures show devastating aftermath of deadly Nepal flash flood as 47 Americans among hundreds missing

Images have been released showing the heartbreaking aftermath of a deadly flash flood in Nepal, with around 47 Americans thought to be among those missing.

Over a hundred people have been reported dead following the deadly disaster, which occurred at around 8:40 am local time on Wednesday (August 26).

In a statement, Nepal's office of the prime minister expressed their 'deep sorrow' over the enormous loss of life.

They wrote: "Offering heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in this natural disaster, it extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives."

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The statement further noted that the extensive search and rescue operations, which are currently being carried out by the Nepali Army, would continue into the night.

Authorities also stated that the identification process is ongoing.

Distressing footage of the disaster is also circulating on social media. (Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

At least 403 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali tourists are reported missing, as per the office.

A spokesperson for the The State Department noted that the exact number of Americans missing following the natural disaster is still being established.

The flash flood has completely devastated the region. (Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

They wrote: "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster."

The statement further noted that the department is 'closely monitoring the situation and is deploying a disaster response advisor to the region to support response efforts'.

Around 47 Americans are thought to be missing. (Safal Prakash Shrestha/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It concluded: "The Department will also provide $500,000 in assistance through its global award with Catholic Relief Services, supporting emergency shelter, relief items, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to flood-affected communities."

Areas along the Trishuli River are among those most affected, with many buildings completely buried.

An Indian spiritual guru who hosts tours with his Isha Foundation reported that 77 people who were on excursions organized by the company were at the immigration center at the Nepal-Tibet border, when the floodwaters crashed through the region.

A 5.2-magnitude landslide impacted Nepal on Wednesday (August 26). (Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

He further confirmed that 22 of the 77 people were Americans.

Following the disaster, The Nepal Tourism Board said that its local tourism and law enforcement authorities are 'working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travelers who were in or traveling through the affected areas'.

The flash flood was reportedly triggered by a landslide roughly 20km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border, which is situated along the Nepal-China border.

Three military helicopters attempted to fly in to assist with relief operations on yesterday, but were forced to turn back due to bad weather.