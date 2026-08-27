Pictures show devastating aftermath of deadly Nepal flash flood as 47 Americans among hundreds missing
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Pictures show devastating aftermath of deadly Nepal flash flood as 47 Americans among hundreds missing

Nepal's Prime Minister expressed 'deep sorrow' over the devastating loss of life

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, Environment, Life, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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