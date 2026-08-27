Biological parents speak out as surrogate baby undergoes emergency heart surgery
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Biological parents speak out as surrogate baby undergoes emergency heart surgery

The Californian couple spoke out during a tense court appearance as their baby battles for his life following complex open-heart surgery

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Texas, US News, California

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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