FDA approves ‘landmark’ pancreatic cancer drug that nearly doubles patients’ survival
Home>News>Health

FDA approves ‘landmark’ pancreatic cancer drug that nearly doubles patients’ survival

The FDA gave it the green light this week - but one former US senator already has a warning about its side effects.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Health, Science, Cancer, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: