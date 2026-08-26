Expert describes possible security measure used by 'very high-profile target' Vladimir Putin
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Expert describes possible security measure used by 'very high-profile target' Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a big target for potential assassination, but there may be one reason this would be very difficult

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Vladimir Putin, World News, News, Ukraine

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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