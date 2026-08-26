‘Green Dress Lady’ spotted smiling at Lindsay Clancy trial faces repercussions for her actions
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‘Green Dress Lady’ spotted smiling at Lindsay Clancy trial faces repercussions for her actions

A reporter who grew up with Clancy has faced backlash for grinning at the cameras during the trial

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ Court TV

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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