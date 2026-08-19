Lindsay Clancy’s chilling confession about a male voice telling her to kill her children emerges in court
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Lindsay Clancy’s chilling confession about a male voice telling her to kill her children emerges in court

Dr. Paul Zeizel, who met Lindsay Clancy after the death of her children, took to the stand on Tuesday

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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