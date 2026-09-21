Patrick Clancy has opened up about a conversation he had with Lindsay Clancy after the deaths of their three children, revealing the response she ultimately provided.

Clancy has been on trial following the deaths of five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan, in 2023.

The suspect - who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder - does not deny killing her children, though her lawyers argue that she was dealing with postpartum psychosis at the time, so could not distinguish right from wrong.

The prosecution, on the other hand, claims she was aware of right from wrong and that the killings were an intentional act.

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Earlier this month, the judge declared a mistrial, as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Lindsay Clancy has been on trial following the deaths of her three children (Greg Derr/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of an update in the case next week, Patrick Clancy sat down with 60 Minutes, where he was asked about the conversation he had with his ex-wife following the deaths of their children.

"I asked her if she remembered it," he told CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat. "She said it was like a dream and she remembered much in the way you would remember a dream after waking up."

Douthat then asked Patrick - who has since remarried - about whether he felt like he had failed.

"I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time and I live with the outcome," he said. "I live with it every day."

Patrick went on to recall how he returned home from running errands that tragic day to find Clancy in the backyard.

Patrick Clancy has detailed a conversation he had with Clancy after the deaths of their children (60 Minutes)

He then found his children in the basement, with Cora and Dawson having already died.

Callan was airlifted to hospital, with Patrick recalling: "I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live.

"I remember just thinking, 'Just give me one. Just give me one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister.' And I was holding out hope for that."

Callan sadly died four days later.

"I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms," Patrick added.

When asked whether Clancy had asked for forgiveness, Patrick responded: "No, but I gave it to her.

"When it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."

Bizarre conspiracy theories about Patrick began to spread online during the trial, which led to his lawyer speaking out.

Attorney Howard Cooper said: "Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign.

"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.

"This campaign, now fuelled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life."

Addressing those theories on 60 Minutes, Patrick said: "It's painful to see. And it makes it difficult to be in public and it's possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it and that's what we're left with."