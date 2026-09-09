Juror on Lindsay Clancy trial shares what 'the most horrific thing' she heard was
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Juror on Lindsay Clancy trial shares what 'the most horrific thing' she heard was

Three jurors also spoke about what the holdout juror 'was really like'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NBC10 Boston

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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