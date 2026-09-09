Juror on Lindsay Clancy trial shares what 'the most horrific thing' she heard was

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide and child harm which some readers may find distressing.

Jurors on the Lindsay Clancy case have spoken out about about the moment the 911 call Patrick Clancy made after finding the bodies of his three children at home was played in the courtroom.

Less than one week after the trial was declared a mistrial by Judge William F. Sullivan, jurors Ronnie Carlson, Kellie Farina, and Paula Devlin have spoken about the experience to for the first time to NBC10 Boston.

The call was played to the courtroom on July 29, as Clancy was seen breaking down in tears.

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During the call, Patrick was heard saying: "My wife tried to commit suicide."

He was then heard telling his then wife to 'stay awake', before adding on the phone: "She jumped out of the window. She's breathing."

Patrick Clancy was not present in the courtroom when the 911 call played (Court TV)

Patrick then spoke about the extent of Clancy's injuries, and was heard screaming down the phone when he found the bodies of Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan.

“It’s something I will never not hear if I think about it. It was the most horrific thing," Kellie told the outlet, as she recalled the moment the call was played to the court.

“When we we heard it again in, in the jury room, we were we were crying again. We were just like, 'Oh my God.'"

Kellie said that the despair in Patrick's voice was 'something that will stick with her'.

"I felt that it was it was genuine. It was absolutely genuine. There's no doubt about that," she continued.

Judge Sullivan strictly prohibited members of the press from recording, displaying, reproducing, or distributing the 911 call or any autopsy images.

What did the Lindsay Clancy jurors say about the holdout juror?

Foreperson Ronnie said she said that the man 'admitted he had reasonable doubt' and she got ready to fill out the three verdict forms (NBC10 Boston)

Ronnie Carlson, Kellie Farina, and Paula Devlin were also asked about the holdout juror during the interview. after over 36 hours of deliberations, the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict, with one juror not agreeing that Clancy was not guilty by way of insanity.

The jury were not deliberating whether or not Clancy killed her three children, she admitted that she did.

The mother pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, claiming she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when her children were killed.

Now, jury foreperson Ronnie Carlson has told the outlet that the lone juror admitted he 'had reasonable doubt' and she got ready to fill out the three verdict forms.

"I started filling out the forms," she said. "I was so excited. There were three forms I had to fill out, and I started filling them out. I wrote my signature on each one, and then he said, 'But I'm still not going to say she's not guilty by reason of insanity'."

Elsewhere, Kellie claimed the juror 'would not interact with them' and recalled 'the hours of frustration in the room' which she said caused them all to get up and walk around.

"He was very arrogant. He really did not take anything that anybody said," Paula added.

The juror in question has not spoken out.

It is unclear whether Lindsay Clancy will face a second trial or not. The decision is in the hands of the prosecutors.