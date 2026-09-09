White House issues response after Trump slammed for lying about what happened to him on 9/11
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White House issues response after Trump slammed for lying about what happened to him on 9/11

As the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, Trump took the opportunity to make some claims about his experiences that day in NYC

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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