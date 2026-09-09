Trump responds after his elaborate 9/11 story about what happened to him slammed as blatant lie
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Trump responds after his elaborate 9/11 story about what happened to him slammed as blatant lie

President fires back at 'Fake News' as fact-checkers question his decades-old Ground Zero claims

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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