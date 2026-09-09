Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out for the first time and reveal what led them to believe she was not guilty
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Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out for the first time and reveal what led them to believe she was not guilty

Three of the jurors that were part of the high profile trial also addressed the one juror who refused to agree with the rest

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: NBC10 Boston

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, US News, Massachusetts

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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