What happens next for Lindsay Clancy deadlocked jury after mistrial declared
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What happens next for Lindsay Clancy deadlocked jury after mistrial declared

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 11-1 over acquittal. So, what now?

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, Massachusetts

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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