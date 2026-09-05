What happens next for Lindsay Clancy deadlocked jury after mistrial declared

The murder trial of Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy has ended in a mistrial after an exhausted jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The 36-year-old former nurse admitted to strangling her three young children - Cora, Dawson, and Callan - inside their home in early 2023.

Her defense team fiercely argued she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis during the tragedy, pushing the panel for a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Following more than 36 grueling hours of deliberation across seven days, the panel sent a note stating 'with a heavy heart' that they were deadlocked.

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This stalemate left Judge William Sullivan with no choice but to dismiss the jurors and bring the proceedings to a halt.

"At this point, I'm going to declare that the jury is deadlocked, and I'm going to declare a mistrial," Judge Sullivan announced in the silent courtroom.

Before the ruling, defense attorney Kevin Reddington launched a desperate appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court in an attempt to remove a single holdout juror.

Judge William Sullivan officially declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Reports revealed the jury was painfully split 11 to 1 in favor of an acquittal, but the state's highest court denied the last-minute request.

Following the decision, the judge heaped praise on the nine women and three men for their dedication to the harrowing case.

“Each one of you knew how long the case was going to go,” the judge told them.

“You knew how difficult the case was going to be to listen to facts-wise, but still, you braced for that duty.

“I understood that you all gave everything you could, and probably more than you thought you could, and so, on behalf myself, I just want to thank you so much."

With the legal battle suspended, we're all wondering what actually lies ahead for the accused mom. Well, crucially, this mistrial declaration does not mean Clancy is walking free or that the murder charges against her have magically disappeared.

Instead, she will remain at Tewksbury Hospital - a state-run facility where she is receiving ongoing mental health treatment and specialized physical care.

Lindsay Clancy, pictured alongside defense attorney Kevin Reddington, must wait till September 29 to find out whether a retrial will take place (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

She suffered paralysis from the waist down after jumping from a second-story window during a suicide attempt immediately following the killings.

Legally, the case now reverts back to its original pretrial conditions - putting the ball in District Attorney Timothy Cruz's court.

Prosecutors must decide whether to retry the mom with an entirely new jury, offer her a plea deal, or drop the charges entirely.

Legal experts believe a second trial is the most likely outcome, pointing directly to the district attorney's notoriously tough record on local crime.

Boston University law professor David Rossman noted that Cruz is unlikely to back down from pursuing a conviction in such a high-profile case.

“This is a prosecutor who for Massachusetts is relatively conservative,” he explained, per The Washington Post.

“And it, to the public, would seem to be an admission of having erred originally if the prosecutor did not try to charge her again."

If prosecutors choose to proceed with another criminal trial, a completely new jury will be selected to hear the evidence all over again.

Judge Sullivan has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 29, where both legal teams will argue the next steps.