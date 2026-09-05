The UK’s 19 ‘safest places’ to live in a nuclear attack after Putin makes ominous threat

Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal, and it's safe to say they're not afraid to use it (or at least threaten to).

Last month, US intelligence warned that Russia could soon attack a NATO country as a way of forcing America's hand and seeing how it would react.

"It has always been a goal [of Russia’s] to challenge the credibility of NATO and to separate the United States from its allies," Heather Conley, senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, said at the time.

But the Kremlin has since dismissed the claims and said that the 'scare-story material' being published of late 'has nothing to do with reality and nothing to do with the intentions of the Russian Federation'.

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Vladimir Putin hasn't done much to back these remarks however, and recently made an ominous threat to the UK.

Vladimir Putin appeared to make a threat to British military sites on UK soil (Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

A journalist asked the Russian president if British military industrial facilities located on UK soil could be targeted next, to which Putin replied: "That's a secret, a military secret."

There are several key military sites dotted all over the UK. From Lancashire in North West England to the Scottish city of Glasgow, there's dozens of places that could be on Russia's list.

With this in mind, the general consensus among experts is that the safest places to be is away from key sites that may be a target.

Per The Express, these are some of the 'safest' places in the UK to live should Russia decide to launch a nuclear attack, as listed by property portal EMoov back in 2017:

Cornwall Weymouth Folkestone Dover Margate Clacton-on-Sea Felixstowe Brixworth Bideford Aberystwyth Skegness Isle of Anglesey Barrow-in-Furness Lancaster Whitby Carlisle Dumfries Berwick-upon-Tweed Inverness

Dover is said to be a 'safe' place to live in the UK should a nuclear war break out (Getty Stock)

Whether you live in these areas or not, people are still advised to be prepared for a nuclear war. The International Commission of Radiological Protection (ICRP) has shared advised on what to do in the first 10 minutes after a blast.

"Be inside before the fallout arrives," it states. "After a detonation, you will have 10 minutes or more to find an adequate shelter before fallout arrives."

"If a multi-story building or a basement can be safely reached within a few minutes of the explosion, go there immediately," the ICRP goes on. "The safest buildings have brick or concrete walls. Underground parking garages and subways can also provide good shelter."

In terms of the first 24 hours, people are advised to remove contaminated items of clothing and footwear and to wash exposed skin or hair.

"Any potentially contaminated pets should be brushed in a room away from where people are sheltered and washed if possible," it adds.