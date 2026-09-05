This what happens to your body in the minutes after you drink soda, according to doctor
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This what happens to your body in the minutes after you drink soda, according to doctor

A typical 12-ounce can of soda contains around 10 teaspoons of sugar with little nutritional value

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Food and Drink, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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