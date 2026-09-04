Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney has launched a furious broadside against a lone holdout juror who he claims "robbed" his client of a full acquittal after her high-profile triple-murder trial collapsed into a mistrial.

Addressing reporters outside Plymouth Superior Court on Friday, defense counsel Kevin Reddington revealed that 11 of the 12 jurors had voted to clear Clancy of criminal responsibility in the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan.

Following more than 36 hours of deliberations spanning seven days, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the panel submitted a final note stating it was with a "heavy heart" that they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Reddington placed the entire blame on a single male juror who allegedly refused to apply legal standards of reasonable doubt, preventing a complete resolution for both Clancy and the rest of the panel.

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"[Clancy] was robbed by this man," Reddington told reporters, adding that he hopes the juror can "sleep at night."

A judge ruled the case a mistrial after one lone juror declined to agree to acquit her (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"They know they were robbed by one man, for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks of the life of these other jurors that were so attentive, so beautiful, so wonderful," he claimed.

Clancy, 36, has never denied killing her children at the family's Duxbury home before attempting to take her own life by jumping out of a second-story window, an incident that left her permanently paralyzed.

However, she pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, with her defense arguing she was in the grips of acute postpartum psychosis and severe overmedication.

Tensions inside the deliberation room reached a boiling point on Thursday when the jury foreperson sent a rare note alerting Judge Sullivan that one individual "made statements acknowledging doubt, but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states."

Reddington filed emergency motions attempting to have the juror dismissed for bias against severe mental illness, but Judge Sullivan declined to remove him, stating the court could not interfere with the jury's internal deliberations or side with "one juror or 11."

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington reacts to the news before speaking outside court (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Following the mistrial, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz stated his office has not yet decided whether they will retry the case.

Reddington, however, insisted that putting Clancy on trial a second time would be a massive legal blunder for the Commonwealth.

"If I was [Cruz], I would probably say I don’t think I want to do a retrial because he’s going to lose," Reddington said, describing his client's life as a complete "tragedy" and adding that his "heart breaks" for her.

Clancy will remain held in custody at Tewksbury State Hospital ahead of a status hearing scheduled for September 29.