Lindsay Clancy’s attorney lashes out at lone holdout juror who ‘robbed’ client of acquittal after murder mistrial
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Lindsay Clancy’s attorney lashes out at lone holdout juror who ‘robbed’ client of acquittal after murder mistrial

Her attorney claims 11 of 12 jurors voted to acquit the mother before one lone holdout triggered a mistrial in the triple murder case.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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