Judge declares mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case
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Judge declares mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was given an hour to appeal the decision earlier today

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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