Judge in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals why one juror refuses to align with jury as deliberations continue
Home>News>Crime

Judge in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals why one juror refuses to align with jury as deliberations continue

A note sent to the judge suggests a 11-1 split in the jury

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, US News, Court

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: