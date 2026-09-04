Reason why so many people have the same scar and what causes it as photos spark confusion
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Reason why so many people have the same scar and what causes it as photos spark confusion

The unusual scar has been a topic of discussion on social media recently

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getting Stock Image

Topics: Health, Viral

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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