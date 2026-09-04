Dr. Phil claims US government has ignored more than 1,800 UFO reports

Dr. Phil has hit out at the US Pentagon, calling them 'liars' over alleged records related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

In news you probably didn’t expect to be reading today, the doctor-host has come out to attack the government for what he calls a disregard for citizens’ accounts of allegedly witnessing UFOs.

Dr. Phil McGraw accused the Pentagon of lying ‘straight to our face’ while issuing a strongly worded X post on Wednesday (September 2).

Calling it ‘a conscious, policy-driven decision to deceive the American people about what was going on in the skies’, he claimed that despite the public accounting for most of the sightings, they have been left uninvestigated.

Advert

McGraw stated he believes because of how the Pentagon has counted the sightings, ‘we’re not getting the truth from our government’.

Dr. Phil has called out the Pentagon (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“[The government] has turned a blind eye to sightings by most Americans,” McGraw alleged, claiming the Pentagon hasn’t looked into nearly 2,000 unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) reports from the public.

“If 99 percent prove to be nothing to see here… fine. What about the one percent?” he said, before turning on the Pentagon for how it went about declassifying information that allegedly points to alien life being real.

“Most of you are as angry as I am that the government has lied straight to our face,” McGraw continued, adding: “There is not one government agency that lets everyday Americans report UAPs.”

He alleged: “And the overwhelming majority of sightings come from the general public and the government never investigates them.”

McGraw went on to claim that while those in the military who are frequently in the sky are able to report these sightings, the same can’t be said for the regular citizens.

“If the government doesn't want to see it, who does?” he questioned.

What members of the public have at their disposal are two non-government databases, which are the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) and the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

These allow people to submit a reported sighting, but do not provide a more direct line to those who can go on to investigate.

McGraw said NUFORC’s data classified over 1,800 UFO reports and categorized them as ‘Tier 1’ - which, according to the site, is the ‘most dramatic sightings - strange structured craft or highly anomalous phenomena seen at close distance’.

However, they were allegedly never looked at.

“Can some of those be explained away? I’m sure they can - maybe all of them, I don’t know,” McGraw said. “The point is that no one in the government is even looking at these things.”

As for the report itself, AARO states on its website that the ‘reporting is limited at this time to current or former US Government employees, military personnel, or contractor personnel with direct knowledge of US Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945’.

It added: “AARO is NOT currently accepting reports of UAP sightings/encounters from the general public. In the future, reporting eligibility will be expanded to the general public and include reports of any event related to UAP.”

UNILAD reached out to the Department of War for comment.