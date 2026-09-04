Dr. Phil claims US government has ignored more than 1,800 UFO reports
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Dr. Phil claims US government has ignored more than 1,800 UFO reports

He claimed the government had 'lied straight to our face'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Politics, UFO, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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