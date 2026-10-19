Donald Trump demands New Mexico be rebranded ‘New America’ in furious online rant
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Donald Trump demands New Mexico be rebranded ‘New America’ in furious online rant

He said the move should be immediate and would increase 'patriotism'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Donald Trump

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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