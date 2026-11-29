President Trump has slammed a Fox News reporter for not using his name for AI, claiming it's 'far more accurate'.

Trump has never been one to shy away from giving things a new name, whether it's renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' or dubbing his political opponents with rather memorable nicknames.

But his latest suggestion might be one of his more unusual requests yet. The president has now taken aim at a Fox News reporter for failing to refer to AI by a particular name he created.

"Tensions over AI ramp up as Americans debate the rise of data centers..." the reporter said in her introduction.

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The president later took to Truth Social, where he wrote: "Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, 'Artificial', over and over again. "Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory."

But he didn't stop there.

The president slammed the reporter in a statement on Truth Social. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump continued: "FoxNews and The Wall Street Journal never use Super Intelligence (SI).

"They go out of their way to use Artificial Intelligence (AI), but that’s OK, because Super Intelligence will always win out over Artificial Intelligence. It is a far more accurate name - It’s SUPER, not Artificial! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Although she didn't directly address Trump's criticism, Bream appeared to briefly acknowledge the president's preferred terminology while introducing an interview with Republican Senator Pete Ricketts.

She said: "Whether you want to call it AI, super intelligence, whatever it is, the questions are still the same."

Bream later defended her use of the term. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

But Trump's preference for the term isn't new. Since September, the president and several members of his administration have been keen to get the name recognised, following the signing of an executive order titled Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence.

The directive marked a push by the White House to promote the phrase 'super intelligence' - and it appears Trump is keen to see it used consistently.

Trump has argued that the word 'artificial' makes the technology sound fake, despite its increasingly advanced capabilities.

He has also been outspoken about the need for America to lead the global race against China, describing the technology as potentially one of the biggest developments in history.

More recently in September, Trump dismissed fears about AI potentially taking over the world and destroying humanity as a 'hoax'.