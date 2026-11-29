An investing expert has shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's plans to gift American children with SpaceX shares.

The shares will come from two places: from SpaceX itself and from Musk's personal shares. He recently announced on Twitter: "Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally."

The shares from SpaceX will be transferred next month, while Musk's donation will be 'transferred when [his] lockup expires ​in June next year'.

There are four steps parents need to take gain access to the shares; the first being to download the Trump Accounts app.

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In light of Musk's recent announcement, Shanka Jayasinha, an investor and Managing Principal at S&J LLC, has noted one of the key issues about the newly proposed scheme.

Elon Musk is gifting American children with SpaceX shares (ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

One thing is that children cannot access the shares until their 18 so, if they're only a toddler now, that's a long time to wait.

In terms of those who are nearing 18 who might want to cash out, Shanka advised they don't.

"For the ones who would turn 18 soon after the pledge, I believe it would be better to hold onto the shares as long as Musk heads the company," he told UNILAD.

"Should the company reach its goals, it would be a big leap for humanity. Therefore, the price should rise."

But the rise in price isn't certain, Shanka further noted. He explained: "This will take time, and today’s price seems already inflated and reflects many promises that remain to be achieved."

Today (November 29), the stock sits around $130. This has fluctuated between $100 and $200.

In contrast, if someone 'think they can achieve a better rate of return by investing in themselves at 18', then Shanka advises they sell.

As of November 29, SpaceX shares were at $130 (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shanka also shared his thoughts on why Musk has decided to do this now.

"Musk is trying to build trust and support, as the entire technology sector is being scrutinized thanks to recent progress with AI," the investor told us.

"Questions go all the way from circular financing to data privacy issues and less rational fears such as Terminator-like outcomes. As Musk is one of the leaders in the field, his ambitious projects such as automated robots in daily life, data centers in space and bringing humans to Mars may fail without public support and/or demand."

David Kassir, Managing Director at Manna Wealth Management, weighed in on the reasoning behind Musk's generosity as well.

He shared with UNILAD: "An aim may be to encourage a culture of share ownership.

"By getting shares in front of families at an early age (even if they’re locked away for years to come) and using the power of a household name, it may encourage families to start thinking of themselves as investors and owners from a young age."