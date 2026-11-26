Elon Musk has announced plans to give every child in America shares in Space X, but when does he plan to do this?

The company, which was founded in 2002 by the Tesla CEO, was established with the goal of improve access to space and eventually helping to colonize Mars.

Now, Musk has announced that the company would be providing two shares to under 18s, with the giveaway expected to begin in December 2026.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he explained that one share would come from himself personally, while the other will come from the company.

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"The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month," he wrote. "The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires ​in June next year."

Those with a Trump account will be eligible for the SpaceX shares (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Musk claimed that Space X would donate the shares to every eligible child's Trump account in in December 2026.

The total values of shares is estimated to add up to $18bn. At the time of the announcement on Wednesday November 26, shares closed at $127.44.

Who is eligible for the SpaceX shares?

Under 18s with an active Trump account are eligible for the SpaceX shares giveaway. Children outside of the United States are not eligible for the scheme.

In a statement, the company said: "SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary.

"We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit."

In a further tweet, Musk continued: "If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy.

"These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them.

"I recommend holding on to your shares."

What is a Trump Account and who qualifies?

A Trump Account is a US tax-advantaged investment account for children under the age of 18. It was introduced to help children in the United States to help them accumulate money for their future.

Any US citizen with a valid Social Security number who is under the age of 18 can qualify for a Trump Account, as long as they're still under 18 at the end of the year in which the account is opened.

When the accounts were officially launched in July 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “The Trump Administration is taking another step forward in expanding opportunity for American families.

"The Trump Accounts app delivers a simple, secure way for households to begin engaging with a program designed to build long-term financial strength from day one."

He added that the administration were 'helping to ensure that America’s youth are included in this new era of economic participation'.