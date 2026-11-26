The actor behind Lucia has opened up on her mission to bring the character 'to life' in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Manni L Perez wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday (November 26): "Life has been such a whirlwind these past couple of days and I just want to take a moment to say thank you.

"Thank you to all the new followers, to all the beautiful messages, and the positive reception the game and my character have received.

"l've dedicated almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. She's been such a significant part of mine and I am beyond grateful she now gets to be a small part of yours."

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The actor concluded her statement by wishing fans a 'Happy Holidays'.

Perez's identity was revealed last week after she was nominated for Best Performance at the 2026 Game Awards, which are being held next month.

Lucia in GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

At that point, neither Rockstar Games or Perez herself had acknowledged she was the actor behind Lucia Caminos.

When she's not navigating the criminal underworld of a fictional Miami in GTA 6, Perez is a weightlifter, with a background in MMA.

Speaking with PAZ Magazine in 2018, Perez revealed how her physical skills helped set her apart from other actors competing in the industry.

"I have a very specific niche in the industry, a lot of the roles I get called in for require me to be fit, strong, and kick ass," she said.

Manni L. Perez is the actor behind GTA 6's Lucia (Instagram/@mannilperez)

As for GTA 6, the game is the biggest entertainment launch in history and made a whopping $3.79 billion in its launch window.

Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games, said: “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

"Alongside the other blockbuster entries in the series, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest-selling and most critically acclaimed and influential properties in modern entertainment, selling nearly 480 million units," Rockstar added.