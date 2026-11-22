Grand Theft Auto 6 players cannot get their head around the most 'insane' non-playable character (NPC) they've ever come across in a video game.

After a 13-year long wait, GTA 6 is officially out in the wild, with millions jumping into the world of Leonida and experiencing Jason and Lucia's story.

Away from the main characters and the chaos they've been causing in this fictional recreation of Florida, gamers were quick to pick up on the incredible detail of the NPCs.

Heck, there's one character in GTA 6 who's realised they are in a video game.

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Taking to X, one gamer wrote: "This is actually insane GTA VI has an NPC who believes he's living inside game.

"Like, full-on conspiracy board in his room. Red string everywhere. Photos, notes, screenshots. 'THEY'RE WATCHING US'. 'WHY DOES THE SAME CAR KEEP DRIVING BY?' 'WHY DO PEOPLE DISAPPEAR WHEN I LOOK AWAY?'

"Bro figured it out. He’s the only sane one in Vice City and everyone thinks he’s crazy."

The amazed GTA 6 player added: "I already know this is gonna be my favorite character. I'm gonna spend like 3 hours just reading his whole board.

"This is why GTA is different. No other game does this. Rockstar doesn't just make a city, they make a city that KNOWS it's fake..."

So, thanks to the handy work of Jared from the GTA mapping community, there's an incredible easter egg to be found in a house in the Bellview area of the map.

If you head into the garage of said house, you'll find the conspiracy theories of an NPC who's realised they are in a video game.

One note on the wall reads 'We were never alive, simulants rise', while another states 'We are in a loop'.

The NPC also suggested that the 'storms are man made', while also questioning 'who is controlling us'.

NPCs have reached a new level in GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

Valmor Garcia, senior technical art director on GTA 6 at Rockstar Games, has spoken about the attention to detail the team went into with NPCs.

“We evolved from monolithic NPCs built to visual standards that were lower than the main cast in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, to fully fleshed-out characters with singular awareness and visual identities,” the art director said.

"They are driven by dynamic moods, personalities, unique anatomy, facial features, and dialogue that are visually on par with our protagonists, Jason and Lucia.”

GTA 6 is available to purchase via Amazon and Walmart.