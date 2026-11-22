Elle Jimenez holds a residency at the Orlando World Center Marriott, the largest Marriott hotel in the world, where she works full time as a professional mermaid.

Known to fans as Mermaid Elle, she holds a residency at the resort and has built a career that has taken her from Miami, Florida, party circuits to aquariums around the globe.

Her path into the water was far from obvious. Elle first opened her own entertainment company in Miami after leaving a career as a backing dancer, and she was running princess parties when a request came in that she had no way of fulfilling.

"I received a request for a mermaid. The only problem was that I couldn't actually swim!" Elle told UNILAD.

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The Puerto Rico native had grown up surrounded by water, but never ventured far into it. "I never learned to swim properly, so my first reaction was, 'Oh, I can't do that!'" she said. "In fact, I turned down my very first mermaid booking."

The client kept asking, though. His daughter had met Elle at a princess party and wanted her back as a mermaid. "Eventually, I thought, 'Okay, then I'll learn how to swim!'" Elle said.

Elle has completed more than 1,000 freedives and can hold her breath for around three minutes. (Darren Joshua Photography)

How do you become a professional mermaid?

For Elle, it started with months of swimming lessons and a decision to get scuba certified so she could understand the underwater world she was about to represent. At that point, she admits, Ariel was about the only mermaid she knew.

"It was terrifying. Really, really scary," she said. "But I remember falling in love with the ocean."

Her first booking was a birthday party, and the requests kept arriving. Miami's event scene is known for its extravagance, and she soon found herself working for major clients including Virgin Voyages and Hard Rock.

Elle now has more than 4 million followers, and her YouTube channel has earned both the Silver and Gold Play Button awards. (Darren Joshua Photography)

She spent four years as a mermaid manager at Formula One and has performed at events attended by celebrities such as Bruno Mars, Pitbull and Ed Sheeran.

Elle was a single mother when it all began, and she says that shaped her approach. "I was doing this full-time, and I was also a single mum at the time, so I really needed to make sure I was earning enough to justify the time I spent away from my son," she explained. She gradually raised her rates until mermaiding became her full-time career.

Elle is a PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer, which means she trains instructors who teach others to hold their breath safely. (Darren Joshua Photography)

What does it take to hold your breath like a mermaid?

The glamour, Elle insists, rests on serious training. She became a PADI Freediver and worked her way up to PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer, which means she now trains instructors who teach others to hold their breath safely. She has completed more than 1,000 freedives and can hold her breath for around three minutes.

"For me, freediving training was one of the most important things I ever did," she said. "I want to have credibility, and I want to be safe."

Depth is not her goal. She has reached around 40 feet and has no desire to go much further. "I'm a mum! I see the surface and think, 'That's far enough for me!'" she joked.

Safety is a recurring theme. Elle warned that some mermaid enthusiasts forget the risks. "Shallow-water blackouts are incredibly dangerous, particularly for people performing in pools or relatively shallow water," she said. "Thankfully, I've never experienced a blackout myself, but it's something I take very seriously."

Elle now has more than 4 million followers, and her YouTube channel has earned both the Silver and Gold Play Button awards. (Darren Joshua Photography)

In 2022, her skills drew global attention when she helped rescue a scuba diver off Catalina Island, California, during one of her mermaid diving courses.

Elle owns two very different tails. The first is a fabric design made through her partnership with Fin Fun Mermaid, with extra pink touches to make it playful for children. The second is a custom silicone version that cost around $5,000.

"I've definitely got my money's worth," she said. "I've had it for about five years now, and it's been with me everywhere." It weighs around 40 pounds, so it takes up the entire weight allowance of one suitcase whenever she travels.

Elle founded the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Saving the Seas, which runs beach cleanups and ocean literacy programs in schools. (Darren Joshua Photography)

The LEDs on her fabric tail came from necessity. When she began performing evening shows, audiences struggled to see her in the dark. "I thought, 'I could add lights, but how on earth do I make them waterproof?'" she said. "It was a lot of trial and error." She now installs and waterproofs the lights herself.

Elle's goal with social media was originally to build a portfolio and attract clients. It grew into something much bigger. She now has more than 4 million followers and over half a billion views worldwide, and her YouTube channel has earned both the Silver and Gold Play Button awards. Features in Allure and Vogue followed, and she says the Allure piece in particular went viral.

"I think that was a turning point," she said. "People started saying, 'Oh my gosh, this is actually a job. This is a real profession!'"

She believes only a handful of mermaids worldwide have turned the work into a full-time career at the highest level. "I feel fortunate to be one of them," she said.

Elle's conservation work began as part of her character's backstory. Children at her parties kept asking what a mermaid princess actually does, so she told them her job was saving the seas.

That idea became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Saving the Seas, which runs beach cleanups and ocean literacy programs in schools.

"I wanted my mermaid character to stand for something and do something positive for our oceans and our planet," she said.

She has also written a children's chapter book, Mermaid Elle Saving the Seas, in which a mermaid princess superhero battles a pollution monster. It is now used in more than 100 schools worldwide. Elle lives by the same values, and she is vegan.

For anyone dreaming of a tail of their own, her advice is simple. "You're essentially half human and half fish, so that other half of your life involves embracing something entirely different," she said. "I always come back to conservation!"

You can find out more about Elle's books and projects at mermaidelle.com