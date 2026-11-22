Mark Hamill has opened up about the secret behind his nearly 50-year friendship with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford—revealing why their off-screen bond has effortlessly stood the test of time since they first met in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, November 18, the 75-year-old actor reflected on what immediately drew him to Ford, now 84, when they first teamed up five decades ago.

“Well, he is who he is. There’s no pretension whatsoever,” Hamill said of his longtime friend, who famously played smug smuggler Han Solo opposite Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the hit sci-fi franchise.

Beyond Ford’s down-to-earth nature, Hamill also recalled being struck by his co-star’s grasp of creator George Lucas’ sprawling sci-fi script—explaining that Ford often helped him navigate character choices on set and to look at the much bigger picture of the universe they were creating.

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“What I was amazed [by] was not only did he have a good sense of who he was in the screenplay, he had knowledge of everything about the entire screenplay. Not just his part, everybody’s part,” Hamill explained. “So a lot of times George is not really an actor’s director, he doesn’t want to hear about motivation or backstory. So a lot of times I’d be talking with Harrison about it, as not to bother George.”

He added simply: “He’s wonderful and just a genuinely nice guy.”

Hamill lifted the lid on his 'effortless' bond with his former co-star (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)

‘It Doesn’t Require Much Maintenance’

As for how the pair have kept their friendship intact over the past half-century, Hamill credited the fact that neither of them puts pressure on staying in constant touch—picking up right where they left off whenever their paths cross.

“I don’t see him a lot, but when I do, we’re exactly where we were the last time we saw each other,” Hamill shared. “And so I can count on one hand how many longtime friends like that I have.”

Hamill has previously spoken candidly about looking up to Ford during the making of the 1977 original, recalling on the SmartLess podcast in February 2025 that he initially assumed Ford had been cast as the film’s leading man while he was merely the 'annoying sidekick,' viewing the older star as a 'mentor or an older brother.'

Yet Hamill couldn't have been more wrong, as it transpired the admiration is entirely mutual.

When Hamill received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2018, Ford turned out to honor his former co-star—praising him as 'a quiet, sincere, honest person' who has remained 'the master of his own experience, his own life.'

The pair first struck up a friendship while working on Star Wars ( Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Approaching 50 Years of Star Wars

The pair’s warm reunion at the Stardust Ball—where Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, were honored with the Hollywood Icon Award—arrived just months ahead of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 2027.

Asked what he was most looking forward to about the golden milestone, however, Hamill laughed off the hype: “It’s just a birthday for a movie. So I don’t know. I’m grateful to be a part of something that still interests people.”

Still, he admitted he marvels at how the original trilogy continues to captivate brand-new generations of fans thanks to its "ageless" sci-fi setting—free of dated fashion, vintage cars, or black-and-white cinematography.

“Little kids, I mean really little kids, they have no concept of time, they think we made it last week,” Hamill joked.