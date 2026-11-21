GTA 6 players have a new love in their life – that being the goth bartender Vicki.

Chapter one of GTA 6 introduces the flirtatious, curvaceous Mandy and it's safe to say she sent players wild (so much so that some girlfriends have been left worried).

Some players hoped to spark up a romance with Mandy in the game, but I'm afraid to say the lead characters Jason and Lucia only have eyes for each other, folks.

Those who have quickly progressed through the game and started chapter two will have likely come across Vicki.

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Vicki works at Delights, a strip club in Port Gellhorn, and lives in Room 10 at the Starlet Motel. Lucia is the first of the pair to cross paths with Vicki while looking for pain medication for Jason.

But, per Dexerto, the pills turn out to be over-the-counter medicine and both Jason and Lucia set out to find Vicki's so-called dealer.

Vicki is introduced in chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

While Vicki seemingly didn't make a good first impression on Jason and Lucia, the same can't be said for GTA 6 players.

"Vicki is Underrated in GTA VI," somebody said of the character. A second penned: "GTA 6 players have found their new favorite goth girl. Meet Vicky, a bartender you can encounter during the 'Girl's Trip' mission.

"Her messy goth aesthetic, raspy voice, and slight stutter have already caught players' attention."

"GTA 6 gave us a goth baddie you literally can’t romance and the men are still down bad for her," a different player tweeted, seemingly comparing the character to Pinkchyu (real name Lin Lamar) who went viral after starring on Drake's dating show earlier this year.

While Vicki might bare some resemblence Pinkchyu, the American internet personality doesn't voice her. Instead, Taryn Manning does.

Vicki is voiced by SAG Award-winner Taryn Manning (Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

It's very likely you'll know who Manning is as well as she's starred in the likes of Orange Is the New Black, 8 Mile, Hustle & Flow, and Crossroads over the course of her career. Arguably one of her best known roles is as Tiffany Doggett in OITNB.

Some of Mannings (many) other credits include: Sons of Anarchy, Cold Mountain, NYPD Blue, Hawaii 5-0, and Teenage Euthanasia.

Manning is yet to address her casting in GTA 6, but the other voice actors wasted no time to introduce themselves.

Vicki works at the Delights strip club (Rockstar Games)

One person is Dylan Rourke, who voices the lead of Jason. Following GTA 6's release on Thursday, Rourke took to Instagram to reveal that he's Jason.

"Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer," he wrote.

"We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble."

He shared a series of pictures of GTA 6 artwork as well as a selfie with his co-star Manni L. Perez, who voices Lucia.

GTA 6 is available to purchase via Amazon and Walmart.