Hailey Bieber has opened up about the mental toll it took on her after being pitted against Selena Gomez.

Hailey wed Justin Bieber in 2018, a few months after the singer called things off for good with his on-again-off-again partner Selena, whom he'd been linked to for 10 years.

Hailey and Justin had dated between 2015 and 2016 during one of his break-ups with Selena before the couple briefly reconciled. Justin then rekindled his romance with Hailey, they wed, and now they have been happily married for eight years and share two-year-old son Jack Blues together.

It was an undeniably complicated dynamic between Selena, Hailey and Justin and the two female celebrities were often pitted against one another. This continued after Hailey and Justin's wedding and after Selena started her relationship with now-husband Benny Blanco.

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While they were in their respective relationships, seemingly fans online couldn't let things go and Hailey was unfortunately subjected to a barrage of abuse – at the height of which she questioned if 'it would be better if [she] wasn’t here anymore'.

Hailey Bieber opened up about her experiences at the DealBook Summit (Adam Gray/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Discussing the matter during the New York Times' DealBook Summit earlier this week, Hailey, who turns 30 on November 22, said: "I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were yelling at me in the street."

While she did not name Selena specifically, Hailey alluded to their beef and how people got involved, so much so there would be 'tip jars up in Starbucks of [Hailey] versus this person'.

Hailey went on, as per Page Six: "I had never experienced anything like that before. So the way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn’t here anymore."

Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez dated on-and-off for years before he wed Hailey (Barry King/FilmMagic)

"That’s how intense I felt other people’s feelings were towards me at the time," the mom-of-one added.

Nowadays Hailey tries to 'regulate' how much time she spends on social media to protect her mental health. She did admit that it can be 'tough to try to limit yourself' because platforms are 'so available'.

Eight years into her marriage with Justin, Hailey said she still has to 'deal with comparison', seemingly to his ex girlfriend Selena.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for 8 years (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While people online have tried to pit Hailey and Selena against one another, it seems that it's all good between them.

In fact, Selena has even spoken out in Hailey's defense in the past. In an Instagram Live video in 2022, Selena said: "It's not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

She further branded the things she had seen as 'vile and disgusting'. Selena didn't name Hailey specifically, but it appeared to be in response to the abuse the Rhode founder had been receiving.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.