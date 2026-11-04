Hailey Bieber has opened up on a series of health battles she faced while she was pregnant with her son, Jack.

Beiber told Women's Wear Daily that she as diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) during her pregnancy.

Bieber explained that becoming a mother had changed her perspective on women's health, particularly the physical and emotional challenges that can accompany pregnancy and childbirth.

The 29-year-old said her interest in the subject grew considerably after experiencing motherhood herself, describing it as an 'intense and special journey'.

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However, the challenges did not end when she welcomed Jack.

Bieber revealed she was diagnosed with PMDD approximately six months after giving birth, having initially noticed that her usual premenstrual symptoms felt considerably different.

She had previously discussed the diagnosis during an appearance on the SHE MD podcast in March, explaining just how overwhelming the experience could become.

"I was like, 'This just feels way more intense than before', like the lead-up to getting your period," she said.

She recalled experiencing thoughts that made even relatively ordinary situations feel overwhelming.

Hailey Bieber revealed she was diagnosed with PMDD approximately six months after giving birth. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

What is premenstrual dyphoric disorder?

The Office on Women's Health (OWH) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) classify premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) as a severe, chronic medical condition tied to the menstrual cycle.

Unlike standard premenstrual syndrome (PMS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a severe, chronic neuroendocrine condition characterized by intense, debilitating symptoms that disrupt daily life and relationships.

It goes far beyond typical period cramps or mild moodiness; instead, individuals battling PMDD experience severe mood swings, marked irritability or anger, a deeply depressed mood, and paralyzing anxiety or tension in the week leading up to their period.

For many, the condition manifests as an overwhelming psychological shift, bringing on extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, food cravings, and an agonizing, subjective feeling of being completely out of control-symptoms that often subside rapidly once menstruation begins.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, on August 22, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What symptoms did Hailey Bieber experience with PMDD?

Bieber explained that the emotional symptoms could become so intense that she would question why everything suddenly felt so difficult.

"You're like, 'Why does it feel like my whole entire life is gonna end? Like, I don't understand'," she said.

She added that her thoughts and feelings could spiral, making everything seem like an enormous problem.

Interestingly, Bieber said the intensity would begin to subside once her period started, and her symptoms gradually became less severe over time.

Bieber also highlighted how little conversation and research there is surrounding conditions affecting women's health.

She said: "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone."

The model said being able to recognize similar experiences in other women and discuss difficulties openly could help make navigating such conditions feel less isolating.

Hailey Bieber discussed her experience with PMDD during an interview with Women's Wear Daily published on October 30. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Does Hailey Bieber want more children with Justin Bieber?

Despite the difficulties she experienced following childbirth, Bieber has previously spoken about how much she enjoys being a mother.

The couple welcomed Jack on August 22, 2024, and the Rhode founder has made no secret of how much she wanted to have children.

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, she described motherhood as 'so fun', explaining that becoming a mom was something she had always envisioned for herself.

She has also expressed an interest in expanding her family with Justin, although she is not putting pressure on herself to do so immediately.

"I definitely do want one more," she said, adding that she was not in a rush.

Bieber admitted she did not know exactly how many children she might eventually want, but was happy to take things one day at a time.

UNILAD has contacted Hailey Bieber's representatives for comment.