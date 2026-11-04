Hailey Bieber opens up on 'lonely' health battle with PMDD after birth of son Jack Blues
Home>Celebrity

Hailey Bieber opens up on 'lonely' health battle with PMDD after birth of son Jack Blues

Hailey explained that being a mother had 'completely changed her perspective' on woman's health

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Topics: Hailey Bieber, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: